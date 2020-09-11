Apple opens world's first retail store that floats on water; see pics

iPhone maker Apple has opened its first floating retail store in Singapore's Marina Bay Sands that sits directly on the water. It is the US-base tech giant's first store surrounded entirely by water appearing as a sphere floating on the Marina Bay.

The retail outlet offers uninterrupted 360-degree panoramic views of the city and its spectacular skyline, according to Apple.

The store opened on Thursday, September 10. The sphere is a first-of-its kind, all-glass dome structure that is fully self-supported, comprised of 114 pieces of glass with only 10 narrow vertical mullions for structural connection.

An oculus at teh apex of teh dome provides a flooding ray of light, with custom sunshade rings lining teh interior glass.

This outlet is Apple's third retail location Singapore. The first store located at the Knightsbridge building along Orchard Road was opened in 2017 and the second outlet situated at Jewel Changi Airport, was launched in July last year.

Company's CEO Tim Cook, in a tweet wrote, "Our retail stores bring the best of Apple together and we're so proud to welcome you to our newest home in Singapore, the breathtaking Apple Marina Bay Sands. Enjoy the view!"

The interior of the glass is lined with custom baffles, each uniquely shaped to counter sun angles and provide a nighttime lighting effect.

Customers can explore curated Apple products and accessories or receive personal technical support from Geniuses.

With trees lining the interior of the dome, the green garden city of Singapore flows into the store, providing additional shading and soft shadows through the foliage.

"We couldn't be more excited to open the breathtaking Apple Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, building on our commitment to this special place that began more than 40 years ago," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People.

Visitors entering the store encounter a dramatic reveal into the massive volume of the dome, where they can explore curated Apple products and accessories, receive personal technical support from store staff, or simply take in the stunning view of Marina Bay.

The Forum is centered around a video wall, which will serve as the stage for 'Today at Apple' sessions featuring Singapore's artists, musicians, and creators.

The team at the store comprises 148 people who collectively speak over 23 languages.

The retail outlet also has an underwater boardroom located on the lower level of the store where entrepreneurs and developers interested in receiving training and advice can meet with Apple team members.

Apple noted that the outlet will carry out the same stringent health measures for both employees and visitors seen across all Apple store locations, including temperature checks, social distancing and mask requirements.

