China threatens to boycott iPhones, Apple products if 'WeChat' banned in US

China's foreign ministry spokesman has warned the United States authorities that Chinese consumers could ban or boycott iPhones, Apple products if WeChat is banned in the US. The statement comes after the US President Donald Trump announced a ban from next month for TikTok and WeChat accusing them of threatening national security.

Chinese consumers could soon ban or boycott their Apple products if popular messaging app WeChat is banned in the US, said China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijan pointing to a Weibo's survey showing most consumers are ready to ditch Apple.

Lijan, in a tweet, said, "If WeChat is banned, then there will be no reason why Chinese shall keep iPhone and apple products."

If WeChat is banned, then there will be no reason why Chinese shall keep iPhone and apple products. pic.twitter.com/qkKuMNQ87f - Lijian Zhao èµµç«å (@zlj517) August 27, 2020

Lijan also shared a video from a press conference, where he accused the US administration of "piracy" over a ban on the chat app.

It is unjustified for the US to impose sanctions on Chinese companies and individuals for involvement in construction activities in their own country. pic.twitter.com/3jpaN9z8v9 - Lijian Zhao èµµç«å (@zlj517) August 27, 2020

"It is unjustified for the US to impose sanctions on Chinese companies and individuals for involvement in construction activities in their own country," he added.

Lijan said that a Weibo survey showed that around 95 per cent of respondents would ditch their iPhone if WeChat is added to the US blacklist. WeChat has more than 1.2 billion active global users with most of them located in China.

US President Donald Trump, earlier this month, signed an executive order which would block all transactions with WeChat starting September. The ban would also require Apple, Google and other US-based tech firms to remove the Chinese messaging app from their respective app stores.

Lijan, during the press briefing, denounced Trump administration's attempt to shut out non-US companies under the guise of 'national security' and said WeChat ban was ideologically driven form of 'economic bullying'.

The feud over banning Chinese apps comes amid growing political and economic tensions between the US and China. Trump administration has taken aim at several Chinese firms, including Huawei, accusing them of collaborating with the Chinese government. However, US will not be the first to ban Chinese apps as India has already banned 59 such apps for privacy reasons and national security.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)