Infosys company Simplus announces vaccine management solution in collaboration with Salesforce

With pharma companies inching towards the COVID-19 vaccine, Simplus, an Infosys company, has collaborated with Salesforce for a vaccine management cloud solution. This end-to-end vaccine management solution will help support the federal government's mandate for states to be ready to distribute a coronavirus vaccine. The said solution will be built on the Salesforce Platform in support of Salesforce Work.com for vaccines.

The platform covers a broad spectrum of vaccine management, including campaign management, citizen registration, prioritisation, provider enrollment, supply chain visibility, forecasting, vaccine administration, wellness surveys, and adverse event monitoring. The solution is integrated with Salesforce Health Cloud that can help support compliance with applicable laws, such as HIPAA.

"Infosys' vaccine management solution combines the power of Health Cloud, Marketing Cloud, MuleSoft, and Tableau. We bring a holistic solution that can meet the demands of rigorous and expansive vaccine management programs. We have also architected the solution in modular fashion to complement existing systems that may already be in place. In this way, we are delivering the fastest time-to-value as well as acting in the interests of public good," said Eric Paternoster, CEO of Infosys Public Services.

Infosys said that within this solution there will be two communities: one for residents and one for providers. The resident community will be the one-stop-shop for individuals to find information, register with state and local governments, and schedule vaccine appointments. The provider community is the central hub for providers, who may, for example, apply to become a COVID-19 vaccine provider, manage appointments, maintain inventory, log vaccine administration details, and document adverse effects.

It also utilises other Salesforce products and solutions. For instance, marketing cloud leverages resident and provider data from Health Cloud to manage initial outreach, advocacy to resident populations, and follow-up communication concerning scheduling, adverse reactions, and more.

With MuleSoft, public health stakeholders can get a comprehensive view of their full vaccination efforts, on state and local levels, by securely and reliably integrating both their data from inside Salesforce and external data across EMR/EHRs, state-specific IISs, and CDC portals. Tableau can then be used to easily access and analyse that data through interactive visualisations to track and report population health outcomes and vaccination rates.

Simplus intends to integrate the vaccine management solution with testing and contact tracing to complete an overarching containment strategy for the public sector. The widespread testing strategy and pre-existing public health initiatives will be instrumental to the solution realising its full potential.