Infosys to acquire US firm Simplus for $250 million

Infosys is going to acquire Simplus, a salesforce consulting company with offices across the US and Australia. The IT company informed the stock exchanges late on Monday that it will pay up to $250 million for the deal.

The acquisition is likely to be concluded by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

"The acquisition reaffirms our continuous endeavour to strengthen our strategy of scaling our Agile Digital and cloud-first digital transformation capabilities. This acquisition is key to staying relevant to the digital priorities of our clients and demonstrates our commitment to the Salesforce ecosystem," Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said in a statement.

According to a regulatory filing, the cost of acquisition is "$200 million including contingent consideration to be paid for the acquisition of shares subject to closing adjustments".

In addition, there are employee incentives and retention payments amounting up to $50 million on meeting certain performance conditions over three years, it added.

Simplus is majority-owned by the institutional investors, founders and key employees, with Salesforce Ventures having a minority stake. Its revenue stood at $67.1 million for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2020.

"This acquisition, coupled with the acquisition of Fluido announced in September 2018, further elevates Infosys'' position as an end-to-end Salesforce enterprise cloud solutions and services provider, offering clients unparalleled capabilities for cloud-first digital transformation," Infosys said in the regulatory filing.

The acquisition will bring to Infosys the globally recognised salesforce expertise, industry knowledge, solution assets, deep ecosystem relationships and a broad clientele across industries including high-tech, financial services, retail, healthcare, life sciences and manufacturing, it added.

The acquisition is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2020 fiscal, subject to customary closing conditions.

"This acquisition is key to staying relevant to the digital priorities of our clients and demonstrates our commitment to the Salesforce ecosystem," Infosys Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao said.

Simplus has offices across North America, Sydney, Melbourne, London, and a large delivery centre in Manila.

"We have viewed this partnership from a culture-first lens from the beginning, and we believe that the alignment of our company values and the preservation of our company DNA will allow us to accelerate growth," Ryan Westwood, CEO and co-founder of Simplus said.

Also Read: SEBI to order forensic probe of Infosys whistleblowers' allegations

Also Read: Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy's biopic is in works; film to be released in three languages

Also Read: Infosys whistleblower case: How does the investigation impact company's clients

(With inputs from PTI)