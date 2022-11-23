Tata Tele Business Services announces expansion of its cloud communication suite Smartflo with WhatsApp Business Platform

Tata Tele Business Services, a B2B tech provider working in the domains of connectivity and cloud, has announced the strategic expansion of its cloud communication suite Smartflo with WhatsApp Business Platform. The company, in a regulatory filing, said that this is an "advanced move in the digital era" to offer an enhanced business communication experience, thus accelerating user engagement, enhancing customer experience, and ensuring impactful customer interactions.

The WhatsApp Business Platform allows medium and large businesses to communicate with their customers at scale. Using the company's application programming interface (API), businesses can connect agents and bots to interact with customers programmatically and manually through the platform.

As per Tata Tele Business Services, the integration will help businesses map customer operational needs over multiple channels, while boosting customer experience with unified hyper-personalised interactions and multi-touch attributions.

Vishal Rally, senior vice president and head, product, marketing and commercial, Tata Teleservices Ltd said, “We are excited to offer WhatsApp Business Platform though our Smartflo business suite, thereby, allowing businesses to adapt to new challenges and provide exceptional assistance to their customers on the messaging platform. Customers today, expect communication to be efficient, simple, and genuine, which is enabled by WhatsApp Business Platform. It connects our customers to their target audiences in the way they like to be assisted."

Smartflo along with WhatsApp Business Platform, provides an integrated omnichannel solution experience involving different channels and methods of connecting with customers and integrating them, the company said. "It unifies the customer experience (CX) across different channels such as websites, mobile apps, social media, and phone calls, as a single-point system to optimise interaction experience collectively," it added.

“We are excited that WhatsApp Business Platform is being leveraged for customer engagement by Tata Tele Business Services for its (CPaaS) suite. Businesses across sectors use the WhatsApp Business Platform to build a variety of scaled custom solutions. It helps advance customer convenience and enable richer customer engagement," Ravi Garg, director, business messaging, WhatsApp India, added.

As per the company, Smartflo makes business communication easy and rich, with a host of features such as -- single customer view, workflow automation, AI-enabled chatbot, chat interface, advanced analytics, hyper-personalisation, one-click integration and easy to integrate API platform.

Also Read: Elon Musk takes a U-turn on Twitter moderation council, says ‘they broke the deal’