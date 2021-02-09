84% willing to get vaccinated for COVID-19 but many fear side-effects: survey

An online survey has revealed a majority of Indians are willing to get vaccinated for coronavirus, provided the jabs are safe and effective.

The online survey among a sample size of 30,392 people done by e-pharmacy chain 1mg and the New Delhi based Bureau of Research on Industry and Economic Fundamentals (BRIEF), revealed 84% of the respondents were ready to be vaccinated. Of the remaining 16% not willing to get vaccinated, 36% cited fears of side effects as the major reason.

The 84% of respondents who showed willingness to undergo vaccination in India, preferred recommendation by the doctor and evidence on safety being the key influencers to choose the vaccine, at 24% each. Living with vulnerable family members at 28% and frequently visiting public places at 22% were the topmost reasons for showing willingness towards undergoing COVID-19 vaccination.

42% of the respondents were willing to pay up to Rs 500 for the vaccine while another 27% were willing to pay between Rs 500- Rs 1,000. The need to stay updated and aware about the latest information on the vaccination process was seen as holding paramount importance among the majority of respondents at 74%, said the survey, done in December and January.

"An efficient program of vaccination requires consumers' concerns to be understood and systematically addressed. This survey brings out the primary perceptions towards vaccination as of Jan 2021, which is expected to evolve as the program progresses," said Prashant Tandon, CEO-1mg. "The insights from the pilot survey are interesting and build a case for delving deeper into the perceptions of the people towards COVID-19 vaccination which can support in creating an effective communication strategy, addressing the fears of people and ensuring a smooth vaccination program in India," said Afaq Hussain, director, Brief.

