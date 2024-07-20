Central government sends expert team to tackle outbreak of Chandipura virus and AES in Gujarat

To address the outbreak of Chandipura virus and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Gujarat, the central government has dispatched a multidisciplinary team of experts to assist the state's health authorities.

This decision follows a high-level review meeting on Friday, which highlighted the limited role of infectious agents in AES cases nationwide and emphasised the need for comprehensive studies in Gujarat.

The central team, comprising specialists from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), will focus on conducting epidemiological, environmental, and entomological assessments to better understand the outbreak.

Epidemiological assessment examines how diseases spread within populations, aiming to identify control and prevention measures. Environmental assessment looks at factors like climate and sanitation that may contribute to the outbreak, while entomological assessment studies the vectors, such as sand flies and ticks, to develop control strategies. Together, these assessments help understand the outbreak, identify risk factors, and implement effective interventions.

Dr Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) of the Union Health Ministry and head of NCDC, along with experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital, and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), joined officials from central and state surveillance units to review the status of Chandipura virus and AES cases in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), characterised by a range of neurologic symptoms, can be triggered by various infectious agents including viruses such as Japanese Encephalitis (JE), Dengue, Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV), and Chandipura Virus (CHPV). Chandipura Virus, a member of the Rhabdoviridae family, is known to cause outbreaks primarily in western, central, and southern India during the monsoon season, transmitted mainly by sand flies and ticks. The virus predominantly impacts children under 15 years of age, leading to febrile illnesses that can be fatal.

As of 20 July 2024, Gujarat has reported 75 AES cases from 21 districts, with a total of 78 cases across three states. Of these, 28 of these have resulted in death, including 9 CHPV-positive cases and 5 associated fatalities in Gujarat alone.

Given the lack of specific treatment for Chandipura Virus, efforts will focus on vector control, hygiene, and public awareness to curb the spread. Early referral of suspected AES cases to designated medical facilities can significantly improve patient outcomes, the government has said.