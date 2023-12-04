Centre launches nationwide cashless medical treatment for accident victims

The central government is all set to roll out cashless medical treatment for injured accident victims nationwide within the next three to four months. The initiative, integral to the amended Motor Vehicle Act 2019, is a collaborative effort between Ministry of Roads Transport & Highways (MoRTH) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to ensure widespread implementation.

"It is envisioned for providing access to cashless trauma care treatment for road accident victims at the nearest appropriate hospital in the country, in accordance with the Supreme Court ruling, and by drawing its power from the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019. Such cashless treatment shall be extended to road accident victims, including during the golden hour, as defined by the MV Amendment Act,” said Anurag Jain, Secretary of MoRTH.

India, grappling with the highest number of road accident deaths globally, is targeting a 50% reduction in accidents by 2030. The Road Ministry's strategy, based on the 5E’s of road safety—Education, Engineering, Enforcement, and Emergency Care—is comprehensive. Safety measures are incorporated into road design at the planning stage, and the Electronic Detailed Accident Report (e-DAR) Project aims to centralize reporting, management, and analysis of road accidents data nationwide.

Jain highlighted the significance of education and awareness about road safety, revealing that the Ministry of Education has concurred to include road safety in the curriculum for schools and colleges.

Noteworthy vehicular engineering enhancements, including ABS brakes, two-wheeler overspeed warning systems, seat belt reminders, and Bharat NCAP, contribute to bolstering safety. Enforcement in real-time is pivotal to ensure compliance with motor vehicle laws.

The upcoming "Global Road Safety Initiative," a high-profile international event, will witness the participation of 130 eminent road safety experts from over 27 countries. The primary focus is on deliberating and finalising suggestive codes aimed at reducing road crash fatalities and injuries in low and middle-income countries and cities. The outcomes of the initiative will be presented and discussed during the Global Forum for Road Traffic Safety sessions in Geneva scheduled for March 2024.

Also Read: FY25 likely to witness Rs 1.7 lakh crore average monthly GST revenue