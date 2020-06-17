Coronavirus test price in Delhi capped at Rs 2,400

Under its initiatives to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital, Ministry of Home Affairs has recommended to the Delhi government to cap the price of coronavirus testing at Rs 2,400. The rate has been suggested by an expert committee on rates to be charged by testing laboratories.

"As part of actions to be completed as directed by Home Minister Amit Shah to tackle the COVID situation in Delhi, the report of high-level Expert Committee headed by Dr VK Paul on rates to be charged by testing laboratories has been received in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the same has been sent to Delhi Government for further necessary action. Committee has fixed rate per test at Rs 2,400," Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Home Minister had taken a series of decisions in the course of meetings on last Sunday and Monday to handle the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi. In pursuance of these decisions, sample testing has been doubled immediately in the national capital, MHA claimed.

"A total of 16,618 test samples were collected on June 15-16. Daily collection of samples varied between 4,000 and 4,500 till June 14. Reports of 6,510 tests have been received so far and the remaining will be received by tomorrow," the ministry said.

As part of these decisions, door-to-door health survey of residents has been undertaken in 242 containment zones of Delhi. Out of the total population of 230,466 in these zones, complete survey has been carried out of 177,692 persons during June 15-16, whereas remaining persons will be covered by June 20.

From June 18, testing for COVID-19 will be done as per new Rapid Antigen methodology in accordance with the new protocol approved by the ICMR, as decided during Shah's coronavirus management meetings. "This technique will be much faster and cheaper. Delhi will be given priority in supply of kits and a total of 169 centres have been set up in Delhi for collection and testing of samples," Home Ministry said.

