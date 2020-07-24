COVID-19 test results in 30 secs? India, Israel to develop new rapid testing kit

India and Israel have come together to develop a new kind of coronavirus rapid testing kit that would give results in a few seconds. Israel's ministries of foreign affairs, defence and health have been working with India's chief scientist K Vijay Raghavan and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to develop rapid testing for COVID-19 that would produce results within 30 seconds.In the coming weeks, Israel will send a high ranking defence ministry research and development team (R&D) to India in a special flight for an unprecedented anti-COVID-19 operation, an Israel Embassy statement said.

"Merging Israeli technology with Indian development and production capabilities aims to allow a swift resumption of normal life alongside the virus," the embassy added.

The team of Israeli expertise will also bring emerging technologies like mechanical ventilators which have been donated by Israel's foreign ministry and private sector.

"Finally, the plane will deliver mechanical ventilators which were given special permission by the Government of Israel for export to India," the statement said.

Since the outbreak of novel coronavirus, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have held three telephonic conversations. Both the leaders have promised mutual assistance in dealing with the virus and committed to joint technological and scientific research between the countries.

Noting that India is facing more than a million cases of COVID-19, Israel has told India to integrate advanced technologies in its hospitals. Israeli technologies can be mass-produced at a lower cost, according to the embassy.

The Israel embassy added that, when its country was reeling under coronavirus pandemic, India gave special authorisation to provide medicine, masks and protective gear. "Now, Israel is proud to reciprocate this significant gesture and grant authorisation for purchasing of respirators to its great friend in the east," it said.

Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka said, "I am proud to lead this Israeli delegation to India. It is at times like this that our friendship is tested, and the State of Israel is happy to lend a helping hand to India in this complicated and difficult time".

"I am confident that India and Israel can work together to find innovative and cheap solutions to help the world overcome this crisis," he said.

India and Israel's military R&D cooperation is well known for its success, he added.

