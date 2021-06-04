scorecardresearch
COVID-19 vaccine: UK approves Pfizer jab for 12 to 15-year-olds

Britain's medicines regulator said the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is safe for adolescents aged 12 to 15 after a "rigorous review"

Britain's medicines regulator said on Friday it had extended approval of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech so it can be used on 12- to 15-year-olds.

"We have carefully reviewed clinical trial data in children aged 12 to 15 years and have concluded that the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in this age group and that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh any risk," June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, said.

She added that it would be up to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to decide whether this age group would come under the vaccine deployment programme.

