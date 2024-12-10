Dr. Morepen eyes Rs 100 crore revenue in next three years from this weight loss product

Dr. Morepen is targeting Rs 100 crore in revenue over the next three years from its newly launched wellness product, LightLife, positioned as a nutritional supplement to address weight management challenges in India. A subsidiary of Morepen Laboratories Limited, the company has designed LightLife for individuals aged 25 to 50, particularly women, with a focus on Tier-I and Tier-II cities.

“Our revenue target for the first year is Rs 30 crore, growing to Rs 100 crore in three years. This is not a typical online launch. We are using a mix of social media, print, Instagram, and influencers for a well-rounded promotion strategy. Over the next six months, we will also introduce it to retail trade,” Varun Suri, CEO of Dr. Morepen told Business Today.

Priced from Rs 599 to Rs 10,000, LightLife includes a starter pack for first-time users and a 100-day plan with consultations. The programme offers two main components: the Pre-meal Nutrition Mix, designed to reduce calorie intake, and the On-the-Go Meal Packs, which provide balanced nutrition with added probiotics and vitamins. The products come in five flavours—Fruit Punch, Lychee, Lemon, Green Apple, and Orange—and focus on improving gut health to support weight management.

The programme features Slimbiome® from the UK and Intelicaps Probiotics from Belgium, which help curb cravings and promote a feeling of fullness while improving gut health, the company claimed. The LightLife mobile app provides personalised diet plans, guided workouts, live tracking, and expert counselling to support users.

The World Obesity Atlas 2024 estimates that over 25% of Indian adults may face obesity by 2035. India’s weight management market is valued at Rs 12,000 crore, growing at 16% annually, and is projected to reach $52.3 billion (Rs 434,090 crore) by 2032.

Dr. Morepen developed LightLife over two years in response to rising obesity trends. “We are focused on cardio, diabetes, and over the counter (OTC) diabetes products. Observing trends globally and in India, we saw a need to address obesity in a way that complements our experience with probiotics and health devices,” Suri explained. He further said that LightLife has minimal side effects, such as occasional flatulence, compared to other weight-loss options.

Looking ahead, Burnol maker Dr. Morepen plans to expand LightLife to international markets. "We are also exploring the launch of additional products within the same category, further strengthening our presence in the global wellness sector," said Suri.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd. active in the Medical Devices and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) sectors, saw growth in both revenue and profits in FY24. Total revenue reached Rs 1,704 crores, a 20% increase from FY23. The increase was mainly driven by performance in both the Medical Devices and API segments. Annual net profit reached Rs 96.62 crores, a 150% increase from Rs 38.68 crores in FY23.

The Medical Devices segment made a significant contribution in FY24, with sales under the "Dr. Morepen" brand—comprising blood glucometers and blood pressure monitors—growing by 35% to Rs 443 crores. The API segment also saw growth, with revenue reaching Rs 940 crores, a 14% increase from the previous year.