Dr Reddy's launches DRDO's COVID-19 drug 2-DG, priced at Rs 990

Drug maker Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday announced the commercial launch of anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), developed in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).



In the initial weeks, the company will make the drug available in hospitals across metros and tier-1 cities, and subsequently the coverage will be expanded to the rest of India. Dr Reddy's will supply the medicine to major government as well as private hospitals.



"2-DG manufactured by Dr Reddy's has a purity of 99.5% and is being sold commercially under the brand name 2DG™. The maximum retail price (MRP) of each sachet has been fixed at Rs 990, with a subsidized rate offered to government institutions," the company said in a release.



2-DG was developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a laboratory of DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy's.



Also read: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address press conference at 3 pm

The oral drug was granted emergency use approval for anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application on May 1. "It can be administered only upon prescription and under the supervision of a qualified physician to hospitalised moderate to severe COVID-19 patients as an adjunct therapy to the existing standard of care," the company said.



"2-DG is yet another addition to our COVID-19 portfolio that already covers the full spectrum of mild to moderate and severe conditions and includes a vaccine. We are extremely pleased to have partnered with DRDO in our collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," Dr Reddy's Chairman Satish Reddy said on the launch of the drug.



The company has also partnered the Russian Direct Investment Fund for COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. The vaccine was granted emergency use approval by India's drug regulator in April.



Dr Reddy's has been importing the shots from Russia, and over a period of time, it will also be manufactured in India.



Shares of Dr Reddy's were trading 1.71 per cent higher at Rs 5,402 on the BSE in the afternoon trade on Monday.

Also read: Covishield left out of EU travel list: Poonawalla to take up issue, hopes for quick resolution