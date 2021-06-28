Covishield left out of EU travel list: Poonawalla to take up issue, hopes for quick resolution

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Monday said he has taken up the issues being faced by Indians vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine Covishield in travelling to European Union (EU), and hopes that the matter will be resolved soon.

As per news reports, Covishield may not be a part of the vaccines approved by EU for its 'vaccine passport' for travel to the member states.

While Vaxzevria, COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca-Oxford, produced in Europe and UK is likely to be part of the vaccine passport, Covishield has been left out. Covishield is AstraZeneca-Oxford's vaccine manufactured in India by SII.

In a tweet, Poonawalla said he has taken up the travel issues being faced by Indians vaccinated with Covishield with regulators as well as at a diplomatic level with countries. "I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon...," he said.

I realise that a lot of Indians who have taken COVISHIELD are facing issues with travel to the E.U., I assure everyone, I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) June 28, 2021

Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin were approved by Indian drug regulator in January this year for country's vaccination programme against COVID-19. In April, Russia's Sputnik V vaccine was also granted approval by the regulator, while many other vaccines are in the pipeline and are undergoing clinical trials.

SII has told the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) that it has produced over 10 crore doses of Covishield in June so far.

