Laurus Labs gets licence to manufacture DRDO's anti-COVID drug 2DG

Drug firm Laurus Labs on Friday said it has received the licence from Defence Research and Development Organisation to manufacture and market COVID-19 treatment drug 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2DG).

2DG has been given emergency approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for use on COVID-19 patients in the country, Laurus Labs said in a regulatory filing.

"Laurus Labs has already applied with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for emergency use authorization (EUA) for 2DG," it added.

On June 28, pharma major Dr Reddy's announced the commercial launch of 2DG at a maximum retail price of Rs 990 per sachet.

Shares of Laurus Labs were trading at Rs 674.20 per scrip on BSE, up 1.08 per cent from the previous close.

