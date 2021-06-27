COVID-19: Zydus Cadila vaccine likely to be available for 12-18 years age group by Aug

Drug maker Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be available for 12-18 years age group by August as its trials will be completed by July, said Dr N K Arora, head of coronavirus working group NTAGI.

The Ahmedabad-based company's ZyCoV-D is a DNA plasmid vaccine, which uses a portion of the genetic code -- DNA or RNA -- in the virus to stimulate an immune response.

"Trial will almost complete till July-end and in August, we will be able to vaccinate children aged between 12-18 years," the chairman of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) told news agency ANI.

Speaking on a study by ICMR which has said that the third wave of COVID-19 is likely to come late, Arora said India has a window of 6-8 months to immunise everybody in the country.

Also read: Everything you want to know about alleged irregularities in Covaxin deal in Brazil

"In the coming days, our target is to administer 1 crore doses every day. It is important that people come forward proactively and take the vaccines, that's absolutely necessary. There are several rumours, misinformation which is spreading in the country. Similarly, people have some vague fear in their minds," Arora said.

The NTAGI chief said vaccines are safe, with 95-96 per cent people getting only mild fever or local pain after taking the jab.

India is currently vaccinating only adults above 18 years of age against coronavirus. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had last month given nod to Bharat Biotech for conducting phase-II/III clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin on children in 2-18 years age group.

Serum Institute of India, which has partnered Novavax for production of its COVID-19 vaccine Covovax, is also reportedly looking to start phase-II/III trials of the vaccine on children next month after getting approval from the drug regulator.

India has so far administered over 32.17 crore doses of vaccines. The country reported 50,040 new cases on Sunday, while the active caseload stood at 5,86,403.

Also read: Gurgaon Metro project: IL&FS receives interim payment of Rs 1,925 cr from Haryana govt