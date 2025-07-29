Novo Nordisk Bets Big on India, creates new jobs

Danish pharmaceutical major Novo Nordisk is set to create 200–300 new jobs in India in 2025, as its Bengaluru-based Global Business Services (GBS) centre consolidates its role as a critical engine of the company’s global operations, innovation, and clinical development.

The maker of anti-obesity drug Wegovy and diabetes blockbuster Ozempic has nearly doubled its GBS India workforce to 4,500 across 17 global functions in just over two years.

“This is an important time for us, especially as one of our most effective obesity treatments (Wegovy) has entered the Indian market,” John Dawber, Corporate Vice President and Managing Director of GBS at Novo Nordisk, told Business Today.

The GBS hub is central to Novo Nordisk’s ambitions in AI-led drug development, regulatory support, leadership training, and digital health innovation. “We have created around 2,000 new roles in the last two and a half years. Even with a short-term focus on optimisation, 200–300 new roles will be added in 2025,” said Dawber.

The India centre is also integral to Novo Nordisk’s growing global focus on obesity and rare diseases. In June 2025, the company launched Wegovy in India, following its approval for use in adults with obesity or overweight-related comorbidities. The launch marks a significant milestone for the company’s expansion in India’s chronic disease segment.

Globally, Wegovy—based on semaglutide—has seen rapid uptake in the US and Europe and is now a major contributor to Novo Nordisk’s revenue growth. With India’s rising burden of obesity and metabolic disorders, the company sees strong demand potential in the region as well.

While Dawber did not cite specifics, he confirmed that the India centre is working closely with global teams to support clinical trials, regulatory filings, and commercialisation strategies for the obesity and rare disease pipeline—key growth areas for Novo Nordisk.

A strong collaboration model between the India centre and global teams enables co-development of medical strategies and digital content that is then localised for different countries.

Looking beyond 2025, Dawber expects the India hub to continue growing in importance—with a focus on efficiency, innovation, and global integration. “It may not be exponential growth from here, but it will be deep, valuable, and closely aligned with global needs,” he said.

Dawber cited India’s scale of medical talent and digital maturity as key enablers. Over 100,000 medical graduates come out of Indian universities each year, and the country’s stature as the “pharmacy of the world” further enhances its relevance.

Novo Nordisk GBS has academic partnerships with BITS Pilani, IIIT-Bangalore, and MAHE (Manipal) to drive research collaboration, while working with local startups on clinical data automation, adverse event reporting, and AI-powered medical communications.

“India is no longer just a delivery hub for us—it’s where innovation, strategy and leadership converge to power Novo Nordisk’s global future,” Dawber said. While hiring may slow slightly in the short term due to increased automation and workflow consolidation, Dawber said long-term growth will continue “at a steady and meaningful pace”.