Ozempic, Wegovy, other anti-obesity drugs to flood biopharma industry in next 12 months; here’s what’s happening

The biopharmaceutical industry is set to see significant changes in the coming year, with anti-obesity drugs emerging as a major trend, according to industry experts. Obesity, a complex disease characterised by excessive body fat, raises the risk of conditions such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Recent advancements in anti-obesity drugs have transformed the market, making them the most impactful trend for the next 12 months, according to a report by GlobalData, a data and analytics company. This is against the backdrop of several anti-obesity drugs expected to come to the market in the next few years, including Ozempic (semaglutide), Mounjaro, Wegovy, and GL0034 (uretoglutide).

GlobalData's report, ‘The State of the Biopharmaceutical Industry 2024 Edition (Mid-Year Update)’, examined the trends and business environment expected to shape the biopharmaceutical industry. The report is based on a survey conducted from April 4 to May 10, 2024, involving 124 GlobalData pharma clients and prospects. The findings indicate that 18 per cent of respondents see obesity medications as the most significant trend for the next year.

"The introduction of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists (a class of medications utilised to treat type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) and obesity), such as semaglutide (Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro/Zepbound), marks a significant advancement in obesity treatment. Novo Nordisk's Wegovy can achieve up to a 15 per cent reduction in body weight, while Eli Lilly's Mounjaro has shown even greater efficacy, exceeding a 20 per cent reduction in body weight during trials. These results are comparable to bariatric surgery," said Costanza Alciati, Pharma analyst at GlobalData.

The report highlights that 160 million people currently live with obesity across the seven major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan), with this number expected to grow at an annual rate of 0.57 per cent over the next decade. This trend emphasises the increasing need for effective obesity treatments.

Impact on Obesity and Diabetes Trends in India

India too is facing a twin problem of obesity and diabetes. “There is a direct connection between obesity and diabetes. This is because when obesity occurs, excess fat accumulates in certain parts of the body crucial for insulin action, such as the liver and pancreas. Both organs are vital for insulin function. When they fill with fat, the action of insulin is delayed or ineffective, leading to increased blood sugar levels. This forms the fundamental link between obesity and diabetes,” said Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis C-DOC Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences.

“Over the last two decades, there has been a significant rise in obesity among young people in India. As early as 2003-2004, we were among the first to highlight this trend in our publications. Since then, various studies have shown a growing prevalence of obesity in India. Applying Indian criteria for obesity and abdominal obesity, almost 30 to 50 per cent of the population in major metropolitan cities are classified as obese,” he said.

Currently, over 103 products are in active clinical development for obesity, involving 66 biotech and pharmaceutical companies in clinical trials. A record number of mechanisms of action are being investigated, many of which appear promising. Alciati said that the industry is witnessing notable changes in obesity treatment, and the patient population is large enough for multiple companies to share the market and address the global epidemic.

Cost Considerations in Anti-Obesity Treatments

“We have been using these drugs for two decades, and they are quite expensive. Currently, the injectable form of the medication available in India costs around Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per month. This cost can be prohibitive for some patients who are already on multiple medications and have additional medical expenses like doctor consultation fees and tests. During initial counselling, we inform patients about potential side effects, the injection process, other medications they may need, and the associated costs,” said Dr. Misra.

“Approximately one out of every 20 patients declines the treatment due to cost concerns, while two to three patients express the intention to consider it later. In my practice, around 50 to 60 per cent of patients opt for the treatment despite the cost. This acceptance rate is a significant concern that we address upfront, especially considering the high cost of the medication,” he said, adding that regarding global trends, these drugs are becoming more commonly prescribed and used worldwide. The price point varies globally, and when these drugs enter the Indian market, they may be more expensive than the ones currently used by doctors here.

Indian pharma companies such as Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Lupin, Zydus Cadila, and Sun Pharma are working on these drugs, with some already obtaining permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to conduct clinical trials. For instance, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has obtained permission to conduct a bioequivalence study on semaglutide, while Zydus Cadila is developing its own anti-obesity drug candidates. Sun Pharma is developing GL0034, a long-acting GLP-1 receptor agonist used for non-obese and obese adults without diabetes, which has shown promising results in Phase 1 studies. These companies are working to develop and launch anti-obesity drugs in India, which is expected to be a significant market in the coming years.

GlobalData anticipates more companies entering the field in the coming months, with increased investment directed into this therapeutic area. "The market potential for obesity medications is considerable," Alciati added. "Sales of GLP-1 receptor agonists are projected to reach $125 billion by 2033, with 90 per cent of this revenue coming from obesity drugs. Major pharmaceutical companies are struggling to meet patient demand, driving increased investment in research and development from new entrants in the sector."