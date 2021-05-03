Pfizer to send COVID-19 treatment drugs worth $70 mn to India

American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced on Monday that it is sending medicines worth $70 million to India. The firm will be sending drugs that have been identified as part of India's COVID-19 treatment protocol, according to Pfizer's Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla. The medicines will come from Pfizer's distribution centres in the US, Europe and Asia.

Bourla shared a mail that had been sent to Pfizer's employees in India. He posted the mail on LinkedIn and wrote, "My heart goes out to everyone affected by the critical COVID-19 crisis in India. Today I shared the following note with our colleagues about Pfizer's commitment to provide support."

In the mail, Bourla wrote, "We are deeply concerned by the critical COVID-19 situation in India, and our hearts go out to you, your loved ones and all the people of India". The Pfizer CEO added, "We are committed to being a partner in India's fight against this disease and are quickly working to mobilize the largest humanitarian relief effort in our company's history".

Bourla explained that his Pfizer colleagues at various distribution centres in the US, Europe and Aisa are at work preparing shipments of medicines that have been identified by the Indian government as part of its COVID-19 treatment protocol.

The Pfizer CEO wrote, "We are donating these medicines to help make sure that every COVID-19 patient in every public hospital across the country can have access to the Pfizer medicines they need free of charge". Bourla added that the medicines that Pfizer is sending are worth more than $70 million. He wrote that these medicines will be made available immediately. He explained, "we will work closely with the government and our NGO partners to get them to where they are needed most".(Edited by Mohammad Haaris Beg)

