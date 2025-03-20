Popular anti-diabetes, weight-loss drug Mounjaro launched in India, 2.5 mg vial priced at Rs 3,500

Diabetes management and weight-loss drug Mounjaro has been launched in India by makers Eli Lilly, following approval from the drug regulator. This has come amid rising cases of obesity and diabetes in the country.

A 5 mg vial of the once-weekly drug has been priced at Rs 4,375, while a 2.5 mg vial will cost Rs 3,500.

Mounjaro, chemically known as tirzepatide, is currently sold in the UK and Europe under the same brand name for both diabetes and weight-loss, while it is known as Zepbound for obesity in the US.

President and General Manager Winselow Tucker at Lilly India, said, "The dual burden of obesity and type 2 diabetes is rapidly emerging as a major public health challenge in India.” Lilly said that India has about 101 million people living with diabetes and obesity. Obesity is linked to over 200 health complications, including hypertension, dyslipidemia, coronary heart disease and obstructive sleep apnea.

MOUNJARO: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

The company said that with proper diet and exercise, adults who took Mounjaro in a controlled clinical trial, lost on average 21.8 kg with the highest dose (15 mg) and 15.4 kg with the lowest dose (5 mg) over a period of 72 weeks.

Mounjaro activates both GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) hormone receptors in adults with type 2 diabetes. The company said the drug is an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults with an initial body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or greater (obese) or 27 kg/m2 or greater (overweight) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition.

The drug will improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

HOW MOUNJARO WORKS

The drug is a once-a week, prescription based medicine. It is a single molecule that selectively binds and activates both GIP and GLP-1 receptors.

Mounjaro improves first phase and second phase insulin secretion and reduces glucagon levels. It also improves insulin sensitivity and delays gastric emptying.

The drug reduces food intake, body weight, and decreases fat mass by regulating appetite. It has also been demonstrated to regulate lipid utilisation.