Regeneron drug 100% reduces symptomatic infection, say makers

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday its antibody cocktail proved effective in preventing COVID-19 infections in people exposed to those infected with the new coronavirus variant in an ongoing late stage trial.

Based on an early analysis of 400 participants in the trial who had a COVID-19 infected household member, the American biotech company said its two-antibody cocktail, REGEN-COV, caused a 100% reduction in symptomatic infection and roughly 50% lower overall rates of infection.

Regeneron said it would discuss the interim results with US health regulators to potentially expand the antibody cocktail's current emergency use authorization (EUA).

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November granted EUA to the antibody cocktail for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and children.

Full data from the trial is expected early in the second quarter.Rival Eli Lilly and Co said last week its antibody drug, bamlanivimab, cut the risk of COVID-19 infection by 80% for nursing home residents in a trial."

These data using REGEN-COV as a passive vaccine suggest that it may both reduce transmission of the virus as well as reduce viral and disease burden in those who still get infected," said George Yancopoulos, president and chief scientific officer of Regeneron.

During the trial, jointly run by Regeneron and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, one death and a COVID-19 related hospitalisation were reported among those who received placebo, but there was no such incident in the treatment group, the company said.

Also read: Johnson & Johnson likely to report COVID-19 vaccine data next week

Also read: Pre-produced Covishield, Covaxin in 6-month race against expiry