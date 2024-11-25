Respiratory health claims in Delhi increase by 8.3% from FY23 to FY25

Respiratory health claims in Delhi have risen by 8.3% between FY23 and FY25, according to a joint report by Medi Assist, a health benefits administrator, and Boston Consulting Group (BCG). The report also highlights that respiratory disorders have shown a year-on-year increase of 10-12%, reflecting the growing impact of pollution-related illnesses in urban areas.

Delhi and Maharashtra, two urbanised and polluted states, report the highest number of respiratory-related claims, pointing out the link between pollution levels and health. To address these challenges, Medi Assist and BCG introduced the Borderless Health framework at the Raksha Summit 2024 in Mumbai last week.

This initiative aims to address healthcare disparities and improve access through a data-driven, technology-enabled approach. It highlights issues such as limited investments, low insurance coverage, and the imbalance between curative and preventive care.

The Borderless Health model employs the Health JAM framework, comprising three components: Joined Health Data for digitising records, Automation for AI-driven claims processing and fraud detection, and Mobile-Enabled Access to enhance resource availability and on-demand care.

“Through Borderless Health, India can achieve a unified healthcare system that meets the unique needs of its diverse population ensuring a sustainable health ecosystem by 2047. This also requires enhanced collaborative efforts among policymakers, healthcare providers, and insurers,” said Satish Gidugu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Whole Time Director, Medi Assist.

The consequences of rising air pollution are being felt not only in public health but also across the economy. Experts are urging action to address the situation, warning that the growing crisis could have serious long-term consequences for both sectors.

“The convergence of health and economic impacts from Delhi's air crisis demands immediate attention,” said Himanshu Sikka, Lead - Health at IPE Global, an international development consulting firm. Hospitals across the city are reporting a 60% rise in respiratory emergencies, with many young patients presenting symptoms typically seen in older individuals. “The insurance claims related to respiratory disorders are increasing, and insurers are expecting a rise in disease burdens related to non-communicable diseases in the near future,” he added.

The corporate sector is also being affected. “Businesses have been forced towards flexible work policies, which is impacting operational costs and productivity,” Sikka explained. “As a result, many businesses and professionals are considering relocating to cities with better living conditions.

The economic costs of these issues will have broad implications, affecting not just public health but also the region’s economic structure.” He further noted that, as policymakers gather for COP29 to discuss climate action, Delhi’s air crisis highlights that both air pollution and climate change are current issues requiring coordinated responses.

The effects of pollution are evident across various sectors of society. Arup Mitra, Professor of Economics at South Asian University (SAU) in New Delhi, said, “Pollution in Delhi can have notable effects in terms of health and productivity. The incidence of respiratory illnesses increases in response to pollution surges, which in turn reduces productivity across different groups—from schoolchildren to working adults and the elderly. Additionally, there is strain on the health infrastructure. It seems that seasonality will need to be considered when adjusting the supply of health infrastructure.”

Healthcare systems are struggling to keep up with the rising number of patients.

“The rising pollution levels in our region pose a challenge to healthcare systems as hospitals are witnessing an increase in patients suffering from respiratory issues, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic problems worsened by poor air quality,” said Dr. VS Chauhan, CMD of Prakash Hospital. “We are seeing younger individuals being affected, alongside the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.”