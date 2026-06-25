Rs 2.15 lakh cancer drug launched in India: Eli Lilly brings Tanstrive for advanced tumours

Eli Lilly and Company India on Thursday launched Tanstrive, a targeted cancer treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumours driven by alterations in the RET gene.

The launch comes after the drug received marketing authorisation from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), the company said in a statement.

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Tanstrive is available in India in tablet strengths of 40 mg, 80 mg, 120 mg and 160 mg. The treatment is administered twice a day orally and is priced at Rs 2.15 lakh per box, which covers a 14-day treatment regimen.

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How the new cancer drugs work

According to Eli Lilly, the drug is designed to selectively target RET alterations and block abnormal signalling pathways that drive tumour growth. The therapy is aimed at eligible patients whose cancers are linked to RET gene alterations.

The company said the launch expands treatment options in the fast-growing field of precision oncology, where therapies are tailored to specific genetic mutations driving cancer.

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"As precision oncology continues to reshape cancer care, Tanstrive represents an important step forward -- expanding access to targeted therapies for patients in India," Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager of Eli Lilly and Company (India), said.

The company said Tanstrive offers a targeted treatment approach for patients with advanced cancers driven by RET alterations and is administered as an oral therapy twice daily.

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