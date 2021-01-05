Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech pledge "smooth" vaccine rollout

The Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech issued a joint statement on Tuesday, January 5, pledging their support towards a smooth roll out of COVID-19 vaccines to India and the world.

The statement came shortly after Adar Poonawala, CEO, Serum Institute tweeted that a public statement would be issued to clear up any miscommunication between the two companies. Both Bharat and Serum have received emergency use authorisation (EUA) for their Covid-19 vaccines from India's drug regulator, the Drugs Controller General of India.

The statement was necessitated after a remark by Serum against the quality of the vaccine was strongly contested by Bharat on Monday, January 4.

Also Read: India approves Serum-Oxford, Bharat Biotech COVID vaccines for emergency use

The joint statement said, "Adar Poonawala and Dr. Krishna Ella, jointly on behalf of the two companies today, communicated their combined intent to develop, manufacture and supply the COVID-19 vaccines for India and globally". It also stated that the more important task in front of both the companies is "saving the lives and livelihoods of populations in India and the world".

This should clarify any miscommunication. We are all united in the fight against this pandemic. https://t.co/oeII0YOXEH Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 5, 2021

Vaccines are a global public health good and they have the power to save lives and accelerate the return to economic normalcy at the earliest," it added.

Mentioning that two COVID-19 vaccines have been issued EUA in India, the statement further stated that the focus of both the companies is on manufacturing, supply and distribution, such that populations that need it the most receive high quality, safe and efficacious vaccines.

"Both our companies are fully engaged in this activity and consider it our duty to the nation and the world at large to ensure a smooth rollout of vaccines. Each of our Companies continue their COVID-19 vaccines development activities as planned. We are fully aware of the importance of vaccines for people and countries alike, we hereby communicate our joint pledge to provide global access for our COVID-19 vaccines", the statement said.