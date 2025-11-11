Servier India rolls out affordable biomarker testing for leukaemia and bile duct cancer patients

Servier India, the Indian arm of the French pharmaceutical group Servier, has launched a biomarker testing initiative in collaboration with genomic laboratories MedGenome and Strand Life Sciences to improve access to molecular diagnostics for patients with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) and cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) across India.

Under this initiative, a customised panel of biomarker tests will be made available at subsidised rates to healthcare professionals across both private and government sectors. As part of the programme, testing for IDH1 and IDH2 mutations, which are key genetic markers that guide treatment decisions, will be provided free of cost to the government sector.

Acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) is an aggressive cancer of the blood and bone marrow that disrupts normal blood cell formation. It is more common in older adults but can occur at any age. In India, the disease affects an estimated two to three people per 100,000 population each year, with around 3,000 new cases reported annually in large cities such as Delhi, as per government data. Private laboratories typically charge between ₹20,000 and ₹50,000 for molecular testing in AML, depending on the extent of the genetic panel.

Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), or bile duct cancer, is a rare but aggressive malignancy that arises in the ducts carrying bile from the liver to the small intestine. It often remains undetected until advanced stages due to vague or non-specific symptoms. According to government data, in India, incidence rates vary significantly by region, ranging from about 0.8 per 100,000 in the south to nearly nine per 100,000 in northern states such as Delhi. Testing costs in private hospitals generally range between ₹50,000 and ₹3 lakh.

Given that private molecular testing can cost tens of thousands of rupees, Servier India’s initiative seeks to make advanced diagnostics more affordable and accessible to a wider population. By offering IDH1 and IDH2 mutation testing free of charge in government hospitals and other panels at subsidised rates, the company aims to reduce barriers to early and accurate diagnosis, particularly for patients outside major urban centres.

“Access to timely and precise diagnosis should not depend on where a patient lives or what they can afford,” said Aurelien Breton, Managing Director, Servier India. “In cancers such as AML and CCA, early molecular testing supports informed treatment decisions and may impact survival outcomes. This collaboration helps bring such testing closer to patients across India.”

The testing initiative is part of Servier’s Servier Care patient-support programme, which provides eligible patients with financial assistance, free drug support and subsidised diagnostics. Pratima Tripathi, Commercial Director – Oncology, Servier India, said that precision oncology begins with precision diagnosis. “Identifying key genetic mutations is critical to guiding treatment decisions. Through this initiative, we aim to integrate advanced biomarker testing into routine oncology practice, enabling physicians to make evidence-based decisions and improving patient outcomes,” she said.

The company further said the effort reinforces its commitment to precision oncology and equitable access to cancer care in India. Aliasgar Patanwala, Market Access Lead, Servier India, added that collaboration across the healthcare chain is essential to ensure effective access. “Our focus is on strengthening coordination between laboratories, clinicians and patient pathways, ensuring these connections translate into timely action for doctors and patients,” he said.