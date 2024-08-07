WHO updates R&D plan to boost readiness for epidemics by targeting disease-causing pathogen

The World Health Organization (WHO) has introduced a new plan to accelerate the development of medicines and treatments for diseases that could lead to major outbreaks or pandemics.

Originally launched in 2015, the updated research and development (R&D) Blueprint for Epidemics aims to address Public Health Emergencies of International Concern (PHEICs) and improve the availability of these countermeasures during outbreaks.

While the blueprint continues to support R&D for pathogens such as Plague, SARS-CoV-2, and Monkeypox—diseases that have recently triggered global health emergencies—the latest update focuses on enhancing preparedness for emerging infectious diseases and boosting global research and development efforts. The new strategy features a revised ‘pathogen prioritisation’ approach, developed with inputs from over 200 scientists from 50 countries, including India.

These experts assessed 1,652 pathogens across 28 viral families and one core group of bacteria. This evaluation underscores the importance of international collaboration in improving global readiness against new variants, emerging pathogens, zoonotic transmissions (diseases passed from animals to humans), and potential threats like ‘Pathogen X’.

Significant updates include the introduction of ‘Prototype Pathogens’ and a ‘Family approach’ to streamline research and development. The strategy highlights the need for international cooperation and investment, with a focus on the quality, equity, and reliability of Medical Countermeasures (MCMs).

The updated blueprint also stresses the importance of a collaborative global framework. By linking national and regional research efforts, the strategy supports a decentralised approach to pandemic preparedness, aiming to integrate research and development into global pandemic response plans and address both anticipated and unforeseen threats.

“We need that same combination of science and political resolve to come together as we prepare for the next pandemic. Advancing our knowledge of the many pathogens that surround us is a global project requiring the participation of scientists from every country,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

The 2024 update also includes a comparison of priority pathogens from previous lists (2017 and 2018) with the latest findings. Some pathogens previously excluded from the blueprint are now featured, reflecting the evolving global health landscape.

Last week, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO, called on researchers and governments to strengthen and accelerate global research to prepare for the next pandemic.

“WHO’s scientific framework for epidemic and pandemic research preparedness represents a crucial shift in how the world approaches countermeasure development, and one that is strongly supported by CEPI. As presented at the Global PandemicPreparedness Summit 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this framework will guide and coordinate research into entire pathogen families. This strategy aims to enhance the world’s ability to respond swiftly to unforeseen variants, emerging pathogens, zoonotic spillover, and unknown threats referred to as pathogen X,” said Dr Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI.