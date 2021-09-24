Zydus Cadila inks deal with Shipa Medicare for ZyCoV-D COVID-19 vaccine production

Zydus Cadila announced on Friday that it has signed an agreement with Shilpa Medicare Limited for the production of its DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D. According to the agreement, Shilpa Medicare Limited will produce the ZyCoV-D COVID-19 vaccine at its biologics R&D and manufacturing centre in Dharwad, Karnataka.

In a letter to market regulator SEBI, the firm stated that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Shilpa Medicare Limited ("SML"), via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shilpa Biologicals Private Limited ("SBPL").

Zydus Cadila has stated that the targeted production of the ZyCoV-D vaccine from the Dharwad facility will be mutually agreed upon by both parties.

"SBPL's facility at Dharwad would cater to the requirements of the fast-growing biologics filed, that include the DNA vaccine, adenoviral, subunit vaccines, monoclonal antibodies & fusion proteins," wrote Zydus Cadila.

The pharma major will transfer the ZyCoV-D technology to Shilpa Biologicals Private Limited (SPBL). "Under the agreement, SBPL will be responsible for manufacture of the drug substance of the vaccine, while the Company (Zydus Cadila) is responsible for filling / packaging / distribution / marketing of the vaccine in its marketing territories," mentioned Zydus Cadila.

Zydus Cadila's indigenously-developed needle-free COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D received the Emergency Use Authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India last month and will be administered to those aged 12 years and above.

With the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), ZyCoV-D became the first vaccine to be administered to those in the age group of 12-18 years in the country.

Edited by Mohammad Haaris Beg

