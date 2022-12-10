scorecardresearch
News
INDUSTRY
Pharma
Zydus gets USFDA nod for two generic drugs

Feedback

Zydus gets USFDA nod for two generic drugs

The company has also received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Pregabalin capsules in multiple strengths, the Ahmedabad-based drug maker said in a statement.

Zydus gets USFDA nod for two generic drugs Zydus gets USFDA nod for two generic drugs

Zydus Lifesciences on Saturday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Silodosin capsules, used in treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, in America.

The company has also received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Pregabalin capsules in multiple strengths, the Ahmedabad-based drug maker said in a statement. Silodosin capsules are indicated to treat signs and symptoms of an enlarged prostate gland, also known as benign enlargement of the prostate (benign prostatic hyperplasia or BPH).

Pregabalin capsules are indicated to treat pain caused by nerve damage due to diabetes or to treat shingles (herpes zoster) infection. It is also used to treat nerve pain caused by spinal cord injury and pain in people with fibromyalgia.

As per IQVIA data, Silodosin capsules and Pregabalin capsules had annual sales of $14 million and $242 million, respectively in the US market.

Published on: Dec 10, 2022, 3:53 PM IST
Posted by: Tarab Zaidi, Dec 10, 2022, 3:44 PM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS