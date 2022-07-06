Coal India hopes to reach wage pact for non-executive workforce at the earliest

The Ministry of Coal clarified in a press release on Wednesday that the government-run coal mining and refining company, Coal India Limited (CIL) is looking to reach a wage pact for its non-executive workforce at the earliest.

The ministry announced that the state-run corporation hosted five meetings under the National Coal Wage Agreement (NCWA - XI) so far, in hopes of securing a mutually agreeable wage pact for its workforce. The corporation made the announcement while keeping in mind the importance of the coal industry to the country as well as the importance of maintaining good relations with its unions to prevent any discordance with the workers, as stated in the official press release.

“CIL maintains amicable and harmonious relations with its Unions and strives to avoid any discordance or strikes in view of the importance of the coal sector in the country. The negotiations are in progress and it usually takes time to conclude the pact,” the official press release from the Ministry of Coal noted.

Coal India Limited was the first Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) in the country to successfully complete the previous three wage agreements. The company announced its intentions to continue this pattern by hastening the wage agreement's conclusion this time as well.

