1 lakh charging points by 2030: Maruti Suzuki's EV plan and how to find chargers via 'e for me' app

Maruti Suzuki is preparing one of India's largest electric-vehicle charging networks, with plans to scale up to 1 lakh charging points by 2030, Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said on Tuesday. He said the push is driven by a consumer-first approach as the company enters the EV market with the e-Vitara in 2026.

"Today also marks a landmark moment in Maruti Suzuki’s journey as we take a significant step to boost adoption of electric mobility in India," Takeuchi said, adding that the company's core philosophy remains unchanged. "At Maruti Suzuki, our fundamental approach has always been to look at every decision through the eyes of the customer and go all the way in ensuring product success."

Introducing the e-Vitara, he said Maruti Suzuki plans to enter the EV space with full ecosystem readiness.

"As we step into the electric mobility domain, we aim to enter with full readiness in terms of the product and the ecosystem. The e VITARA has been designed and developed to minimise ownership hurdles, particularly around range anxiety."

He outlined a two-part strategy: "First, by offering a vehicle with excellent driving range and second, by building a strong EV ecosystem that ensures convenience and peace of mind for our customers."

He said the company was delivering an "end-to-end solution that addresses charging concerns and inspires confidence."

Takeuchi said the company's EV infrastructure plan - unveiled earlier at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo - will operate under a unified environment called 'e for me'. "We have established a robust network of over 2,000, Maruti Suzuki exclusive, charging points across our sales and service touchpoints, spanning more than 1,100 cities."

He added that the top 100 EV-penetrated cities are already included, with more locations planned to enable "worry-free inter-city travel."

Maruti Suzuki is also partnering widely. "In addition, we are collaborating with 13 leading Charge Point Operators and aggregators to further offer access to a vast charging infrastructure across the country."

All charging points will be accessible via the ‘e for me’ app. "This app offers several unique benefits and will enable them to experience a seamless EV ownership journey from discovery to usage and payment."

The company has invested Rs 250 crore to build this charging backbone and develop the software. More than 1,500 EV-ready workshops are now prepared for service support. “In addition, customers can avail doorstep service through our customised Service on Wheels. 500 of these are already prepared for EV support.”

He said new EV manpower training is underway. "Additionally, we understand the requirement for skilled manpower who understands this new technology and can also help customers with charging support. For this we have trained our manpower across our sales and service network."

As part of CSR efforts, the company has extended high-voltage EV training to 130 ITIs to build a larger national talent pool.

Explaining how the app will support navigation, he said consumers will be able to locate charging stations "from Srinagar to Kanyakumari, from Bhuj to Kaziranga."

Takeuchi also linked the EV roadmap to Suzuki Motor Corporation's larger vision. "Aligning with our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation’s vision, we will be launching many more electric vehicles across body types and segments in the coming years."

The Maruti Suzuki CEO reiterated the company's long-term target: "By 2030, our aim is to establish a network of over 1 lakh charging points in partnership with our dealers and Charge Point Operators."

He said Maruti Suzuki intends to lead the EV market. "Let me assure you that we will be the leader in electric mobility in the country, and as a market leader, all our efforts will be to make EV adoption easier for all our customers."

Takeuchi also informed that e VITARA had secured a 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP's AOP (Adult Occupant Protection) and COP (Child Occupant Protection) assessment.

Sales for the e-Vitara are set for New Year 2026. "Trust me it is worth the wait and all our efforts will be to expand the market size of EVs in the industry."

