'Agreements remain in full force': DreamFolks after lounge access disrupted at Adani-operated airports

DreamFolks, a global airport services provider, on Sunday said that it was facing a temporary disruption in its lounge services, but added that all its contractual agreements remained in full force. The clarification came hours after Adani Group's subsidiary Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) said that passengers at airports across the country had been experiencing disruptions in airport lounge access due to the abrupt suspension of the services by Dreamfolks.

In a statement, the AAHL said: "Passengers at airports across India had been experiencing disruptions in lounge access. This is due to the unexpected suspension of services by Dreamfolks Services Ltd, a lounge access provider partnered with several banks, in violation of its service agreements with

the affected airports."

The Adani company further said that despite its requests, services through Dreamfolks had not yet been restored. "As an interim alternative, lounges at Adani-operated airports are now accepting all major debit and credit cards from other access providers."

DreamFolks, in its statement, said its team was working with its partners to identify the root cause of the disruptions and implement solutions as quickly as possible. "We would like to clarify that all our contractual agreements remain in full force. We are fully compliant with our obligations and are executing our services accordingly," the company added.

"Our top priority is to minimize any inconvenience to passengers and restore normal operations swiftly. We recognize the critical role our services play in the airport ecosystem, and we are confident that the actions we are taking will lead to an even stronger and more reliable service framework in the future."

AAHL operates seven airports in the country -- Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru.