Airports, aero cities, road projects: Adani Group to invest Rs 50,000 crore in Assam

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has pledged a massive ₹50,000 crore investment in Assam, spanning airports, aero cities, city gas distribution, power transmission, cement, and road construction. “We are eager to be a part of Assam’s progress story. We will invest ₹50,000 crore in Assam,” Adani said while speaking at the inaugural function of the Advantage Assam summit on Tuesday.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Act East Policy and infrastructure initiatives for transforming the Northeast into a vital player in India’s economic trajectory. “These efforts will position the northeastern states as catalysts for India’s future growth and strengthen trade and investment ties with Southeast Asia,” he added.

Beyond infrastructure, Adani praised the Assam government’s social initiatives, particularly its efforts against drug abuse and child marriage. He noted that state-led business summits have successfully attracted major investments, often exceeding expectations.

Meanwhile, an Adani Group statement highlighted Modi’s unveiling of the ‘Bamboo Orchids’ design for the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport.

Inspired by Assam’s biodiversity, the terminal is designed to handle 13.1 million passengers annually, making it the first of its kind in the Northeast. The facility is expected to be operational by the last quarter of 2025.

With this investment, Adani Group aims to play a key role in Assam’s economic transformation, reinforcing the state’s position as a major growth hub in India’s Northeast.

