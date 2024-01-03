Chennai-based IT firm's head gifts brand new car to 50 employees

In another case of rewarding loyalty, a Chennai-based Information Technology firm's head has gifted brand new cars to 50 employees, India Today reported on Wednesday. Murali, the founder of the IT firm, said certain employees had been with him since the beginning. He wished to pay back the employees who had worked with him since the beginning.

Murali founded the company along with his wife in 2009. "Me and my partner have been holding shares and now we have decided to convert the shares providing 33 per cent shares to long-term employees," he said. "We started the wealth sharing program by which we decided to give 50 cars to our employees."

The firm's head further said that the company had gifted 100 cars last year as a way of paying back employees for their gratitude.

In February last year, an Ahmedabad-based IT firm gifted cars to 13 employees for their hard work and dedication towards the company's mission over the years. These employees had been associated with the firm since its inception and, due to their hard work.

Ramesh Marand, the Chief Executive Officer and Director, said, "We are gifting cars to employees as a part of our employee recognition program. I strongly believe in sharing the wealth we have created with our employees."

In October 2018, Gujarat diamantaire Savjibhai Dholakia made headlines for rolling out a massive Diwali bonanza for thousands of employees. That year, he gave away 600 cars, fixed deposits, and insurance policies to 1,700 "diamond artists and engineers" working at his firm - Hari Krishna Exports.

Two years before these lavish gifts, Dholakia had given 400 flats and 1,260 cars to his employees on Diwali.

(With inputs from Pramod Madhav)