Embracing technology is necessary for creativity, says Nick Law

There are several ways to define creativity and one is just the ability to look at the same situation differently. In a world, as dynamic as it is today, the limits to creativity are impossible to set. The question is where does the future lie? This topic came up for discussion at the session titled, “Seven principles for the future of creativity,” at Goafest 2023.

Addressed by Nick Law, Global Creative Chairperson, Accenture Song, one of the key takeaways was the role of technology in creativity. According to him, it is not possible to be creative without using technology. It’s not as if technology did not exist in the past; rather it is the pace of change that stands out in today’s environment. “It is necessary for creators to work closely with new technology. Time is of essence and it must be done at the earliest," he noted.

Going back in time, Law picked out one related to what photography was like. Having a photo on a glass plate was the way to do it. “For that matter, just look at how films were made in the past. It was in a theatre with one camera,” he said. That was later followed by the process of editing, where technology came into play. “In fact, creativity brought in editing led by technology. Often, we don’t realise how technology is used. If technology is understood and used well, it only makes us more creative," he added.