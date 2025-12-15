FarEye revenue grows 26% to Rs 197.5 cr in FY25

FarEye, a logistics technology platform, has reported a 25.9 per cent growth in its revenue to Rs 197.5 crore in the financial year ended March 2025. The company had recorded a total revenue of Rs 157 crore in the preceding financial year.

During the year, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) improved by a significant 57 per cent year-on-year, FarEye said in a statement on Thursday.

This rapid margin expansion was achieved through productivity gains from leveraging AI, disciplined cost management, cloud optimisation, and a highly stable operating cost structure, confirming the model’s operating leverage, FarEye CEO Kushal Nahata said in a statement.

This tremendous boost in EBIDTA has put FarEye on the road to profitability, with sources within the company expecting to post a positive profit after tax performance in the ongoing FY26, he said. It is worth mentioning that more than 90 per cent of FarEye’s business comes from overseas.



It works with Fortune Global 500 companies, including the world’s largest retailers, global healthcare giants, food and beverage powerhouses and the logistics leaders that move the world.

