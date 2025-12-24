Fly non-stop from Delhi to London: IndiGo's new flights starting Feb 2026, check schedule

IndiGo on Wednesday announced the launch of its new direct flights between Delhi and London, effective from 2 February 2026. The airline will operate five weekly flights on the route using its Boeing 787 aircraft, which are taken on wet/damp lease from Norse Atlantic Airways.

These flights will offer a dual-class configuration, featuring IndiGoStretch and Economy Class, the airline said in a statement. With the introduction of this new service, IndiGo will operate a total of 12 weekly flights to London, adding to its existing daily direct flights between Mumbai and London Heathrow.

IndiGo recently launched flights to Denpasar (Bali), Krabi, Hanoi, Guangzhou, and Manchester. The airline has already announced the introduction of direct flights to Athens starting January 2026. Along with the international expansion from Delhi, as part of its further internationalisation, IndiGo said it has added 10 new international destinations and more than 30 new international routes from various points in India over the past 12 months.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer at IndiGo, said that this new service is expected to support the growing demand for travel between Delhi and London for commerce, tourism, and visiting family and friends. "IndiGo is committed to making international travel seamless and more accessible, while strengthening connectivity between India and key global destinations," he added.

The new service will operate six days a week-Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in both directions. Flight 6E 0003 will depart from Delhi at 09:40 local time, arriving in London at 14:55 the same day. The return flight, 6E 0004, will depart London at 17:15 and arrive in Delhi at 08:15 the following day.

At present, three airlines - Air India, British Airways, and Virgin Atlantic - operate non-stop flights on the London–Delhi route. IndiGo will become the fourth airline on this non-stop corridor when its new Delhi–London Heathrow service starts on 2 February 2026.