IndiGo extends Rs 10,000 vouchers to more flyers: Who gets it, how passengers can redeem it

Passengers impacted by IndiGo’s widespread flight disruptions earlier this month have received additional relief, after the airline widened the scope of its ₹10,000 ‘gesture of care’ voucher scheme to cover more stranded travellers.

India’s largest airline confirmed that customers who faced severe disruption between noon on December 3 and the end of December 5 will now be eligible for compensation, clarifying the cut-off window after days of confusion among affected flyers.

Advertisement

The announcement comes after thousands of passengers were left stuck at airports nationwide as mass cancellations and delays paralysed operations during the peak travel period.

IndiGo said the expanded coverage is intended to address cases where travellers were most severely impacted, particularly those forced to wait for extended periods with limited rebooking options.

What the airline has announced

IndiGo has extended its ₹10,000 travel voucher programme for passengers whose flights were identified as severely disrupted during the December 3–5 operational crisis. The vouchers form part of what the airline has described as a ‘gesture of care’ for customers who experienced prolonged inconvenience.

The airline shared the update on X, stating that vouchers will be issued to passengers who travelled on specific flights during the disruption window.

Advertisement

Who qualifies for the ₹10,000 voucher

Eligibility is limited to passengers who meet the following conditions:

Travelled on flights categorised by IndiGo as severely disrupted

Stranded or significantly impacted at airports between noon on December 3 and the end of December 5

IndiGo has clarified that not all delayed or cancelled bookings will qualify, as eligibility is determined based on the severity of the disruption, as assessed internally.

When will passengers be contacted?

The airline stated that it will begin contacting eligible customers on December 26. For passengers whose contact information is already available, IndiGo will handle outreach and voucher issuance directly.

Booked through an agent or app? Here’s what happens

Advertisement

For tickets purchased via travel agents or online booking platforms, IndiGo is coordinating with partner platforms to obtain passenger details. Once the information is shared, the airline will contact affected customers directly and issue the same ₹10,000 voucher.

No message from IndiGo yet?

IndiGo has said it will launch a dedicated webpage from January 1. Passengers who believe they qualify but have not been contacted will be able to submit their journey details through this portal for review.

How the voucher can be used

As announced earlier on December 11, the ₹10,000 voucher can be redeemed against any future IndiGo booking. The voucher will remain valid for 12 months from the date of issue.

Why did the disruption happen

IndiGo faced a major operational breakdown earlier this month, resulting in thousands of cancellations and delays across airports in India. Passengers reported heavy congestion, last-minute cancellations and limited rebooking options during the peak travel rush.

The disruption also triggered regulatory intervention, with aviation authorities directing the airline to reduce its winter schedule by 10 per cent to stabilise operations and prevent further disruptions.

The airline has said its teams are processing claims with care and responsibility, and has urged passengers to remain patient as verification and outreach continue over the coming days.