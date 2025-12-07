'IndiGo's answers not satisfactory': MoCA pushes panel to fast-track report, financial action possible

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has asked the four-member High Level Committee to fast-track its inquiry into the airline's operational collapse after finding IndiGo's responses "not satisfactory" so far, sources told India Today.

The committee - originally given 15 days to submit its findings - has now been asked to expedite its report and "zero down" the root cause of the fiasco and those responsible. The MoCA's dissatisfaction comes amid mounting pressure from passengers as flight disruptions ripple across the country.

Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday constituted the panel to examine the causes of the large-scale cancellations and recommend corrective measures. It includes Joint Director General Sanjay K Bramhane, Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, Senior Flight Operations Inspector Captain Kapil Manglik and Flight Operations Inspector Captain Rampal.

To reduce passenger hardship, the ministry rolled out a set of emergency measures on Saturday. Domestic airfares - except business class - have been temporarily capped between Rs 7,500 and Rs 18,000 depending on sector distance. IndiGo has also been directed to complete refunds for cancelled and delayed flights by 8 pm on Sunday and deliver all separated baggage within 48 hours.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu held what officials described as a "serious meeting" with IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Saturday. During the meeting, the airline was instructed to stabilise operations and comply with the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) framework within the stipulated period. A senior official told PTI that "the immediate priority is to restore normalcy" and that appropriate action would follow once the committee submits its findings.

IndiGo's said it operated only 700 flights on Friday - against its usual 2,300 - indicating more than 1,600 cancellations in a single day.

