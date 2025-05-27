Mahindra Powerol announced as India's No.1 genset manufacturer in FY25

Mahindra's Powerol Division has been declared India's leading diesel genset manufacturer for FY25, securing the No.1 position by volume with a 23.8% market share, according to the latest DG Tracker report by Frost & Sullivan. This marks a significant achievement for Mahindra Powerol, which has overtaken the long-standing market leader in the Indian genset space.

In FY25, the Indian diesel genset industry reported total sales of 1,51,634 units. Mahindra Powerol's performance was backed by consistent sales across all four quarters, driven by its CPCB4+ compliant gensets that align with the latest emission norms and a continued leadership position in the Telecom sector, where it has maintained over 55% share for the last 15 years. The company also reported expansion in the Retail segment, further contributing to its strong annual performance.

“Being recognised as the number one player in India’s genset market reflects our continued focus on innovation, reliability, and meeting customer needs,” said Sanjay Jain, Sr. Vice President and Business Head, Mahindra Powerol. “Our leadership in the Telecom sector, expansion in Retail, and readiness for CPCB4+ norms have all played an important role in this journey. We thank our partners, customers, and teams across India for their continued trust and support. We remain committed to delivering efficient and future-ready power solutions that support India’s progress.”

Part of the Mahindra Group’s Automotive & Farm Equipment Sectors (AFS), the Powerol Division entered the power generation business in 2001-02. In just over two decades, the division has crossed ₹2,280 crore in revenue. Its engines power diesel gensets ranging from 5 kVA to 650 kVA, widely used in sectors including Telecom, Banking, Construction, Public Sector Units, Hospitals, Retail, Hospitality, and Manufacturing.

Mahindra Powerol has also commenced production of CPCB 4+ compliant engines across its product range, strengthening its compliance with future-ready power standards. The company’s gensets continue to be the first choice for both institutional and retail customers across India and globally.

