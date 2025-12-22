Make in India boost: India Optel, Safran tie up to locally produce key systems for Army

India Optel Limited (IOL) has signed a collaboration agreement with Safran Electronics & Defense for transfer of production of two high-precision systems, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday. The ministry called this a "major Make-in-India milestone" aimed at local manufacturing and long-term support for the Indian Army.

According to the ministry, the agreement has been signed for the transfer of production of two high-precision, combat-proven systems, paving the way for their local manufacturing.

"The systems are: SIGMA 30N Digital Ring Laser Gyro Inertial Navigation System, used in artillery guns, air defence systems, missiles, and radars; and CM3-MR Direct Firing Sight, designed for artillery guns and anti-drone systems," the statement said.

Building on the MoU signed in January 2024, this new agreement confirms the commitment of both the partners to manufacture and support these advanced systems in India, the statement added.

Under the partnership, IOL will be responsible for manufacturing, final assembly, testing, quality control and full life-cycle support, ensuring the systems meet the operational needs of the Indian Army. By combining IOL's industrial capabilities in India with Safran's expertise in high-end inertial navigation and fire-control technologies, "the partnership contributes to strengthening India's defence manufacturing ecosystem while enhancing the readiness and performance of its land forces."

