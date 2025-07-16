Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil has hit back at Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh's pitch to aerospace firms, saying Karnataka isn’t just about land — it has built India’s top aerospace and defence ecosystem over decades, contributing 65% of the country's aerospace output.

Patil responded directly to Lokesh's invitation to aerospace companies to move operations to Andhra Pradesh. “Karnataka doesn’t just offer land – it offers India’s No. 1 aerospace & defence ecosystem,” he said in a post on X.

“We’ve built the country’s strongest aerospace base over the decades, contributing 65% of India’s aerospace output and ranking No. 1 nationally, 3rd globally,” he added. “It isn’t about land alone – it’s about talent, innovation, and a proven ecosystem. We know what to do, when to do it, and how to do it. Nothing is slipping off.”

Patil also reaffirmed Karnataka’s position as a leading investment hub. “Karnataka will be one of the first states to reach a $1 trillion economy. And it’s not just aerospace; many new industries continue to choose Karnataka, and existing ones keep expanding here,” he said. “We’ll always ensure the LAND and ecosystem needed to support both growth and new investments.” He ended the post with a diplomatic note: “Best wishes to your state as well.”

His remarks came after Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Nara Lokesh made a direct appeal to aerospace firms on Tuesday, hours after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the state would drop plans to acquire 1,777 acres of farmland near Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport for a proposed aerospace park.

“Dear Aerospace industry, sorry to hear about this. I have a better idea for you,” Lokesh posted. “Why don’t you look at Andhra Pradesh instead? We have an attractive aerospace policy for you, with best-in-class incentives and over 8,000 acres of ready-to-use land (just outside Bengaluru)! Hope to see you soon to talk across the table.”

The Karnataka government had decided to shelve the Devanahalli land acquisition following a 1,198-day protest by local farmers. Siddaramaiah said the government would only acquire land from those willing to sell and would offer higher compensation and developed plots in return.

“We have completely shelved the land acquisition process,” the Chief Minister announced after meeting farmers at Vidhana Soudha. “The land is fertile and central to the livelihoods of local farmers.” The protest had been backed by actor and activist Prakash Raj, who welcomed the decision, saying “Siddaramaiah has walked the talk.”

Siddaramaiah added that industrial development around Bengaluru remained a priority, but not at the cost of farmers' interests. He had promised during his time in the opposition to withdraw the project if elected to power — a commitment now fulfilled.

With the withdrawal creating a vacuum, Andhra Pradesh has moved swiftly to position itself as a viable alternative, banking on its proximity to Bengaluru and a stated pro-industry land and policy setup.