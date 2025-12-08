Readiness boost for IAF: Tata–Lockheed Martin break ground on new defence MRO facility for C-130J fleet

Tata Advanced Systems and Lockheed Martin on Monday broke ground on a new Defence Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in India that will service the Indian Air Force's C-130J Super Hercules fleet and eventually support operators across the region and the world. Positioned as a major step in strengthening India's aerospace ecosystem, the facility will be completed by the end of 2026 and is expected to receive its first C-130 for MRO in early 2027.

Lockheed Martin Chief Operating Officer Frank St. John said the groundbreaking reflects the depth of the partnership. "Today's groundbreaking reflects how far our collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems and India has come, and where we're headed together," he said. "For more than seven decades, we've grown alongside India's expanding aerospace and defense industrial base. This new C-130 MRO facility strengthens that foundation."

"It brings world-class sustainment capability into India, improves readiness for the Indian Air Force, and creates opportunities that will support regional and global C-130 operators. We remain committed to building capability for India and from India for decades to come," the COO said.

What the new MRO facility will offer

According to the companies, the state-of-the-art centre will deliver: depot-level and heavy maintenance; component repair, overhaul and structural checks; structural restoration and avionics upgrades; expanded training for Indian engineers and maintainers; and new opportunities for Indian suppliers across the C-130 supply chain.

Tata Advanced Systems CEO and Managing Director Sukaran Singh said the milestone represents India's accelerating self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

"This milestone marks more than the establishment of a new facility—it represents India’s growing confidence and capability in shaping its own defence future. The MRO venture strengthens our aerospace ecosystem, creating a foundation for innovation, skill development, and global competitiveness."

Tata Advanced Systems — a long-standing Lockheed Martin partner that manufactures C-130 empennages and aerostructure assemblies — will play a central role in operating and sustaining the facility. The MRO centre will join Lockheed Martin's global network of Certified Service Centers and will be positioned to support the C-130J Super Hercules, KC-130J and legacy C-130 B-H aircraft.

Rod McLean, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Air Mobility and Maritime Missions, said the MRO will enhance India's strategic responsiveness. "The C-130J Super Hercules is a proven workhorse for India's military and humanitarian missions. This Defence MRO facility will bolster response time and security in the Pacific, ensure world-class sustainment capability within India aligning with the country’s ambitions while advancing sustainment capability for the C-130J fleet across the globe."

He added that India and the C-130J program have repeatedly achieved historic firsts together, recalling the aircraft's landings at Daulat Beg Oldi and the newly established Nayoma Air Base in eastern Ladakh. "This new MRO represents another historic first and a unique opportunity to lay the groundwork for a generational partnership between the C-130 platform and India.”

A long-standing partnership strengthens further

Lockheed Martin, present in India for more than three decades, said the MRO initiative reinforces its support for India's Make in India vision and long-term co-development ambitions. The announcement also comes days after Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited (TLMAL) delivered its 250th C-130J tail — a milestone in the partnership’s manufacturing legacy.

The global C-130J fleet spans 23 nations, with more than 560 aircraft logging over 3 million flight hours across missions ranging from humanitarian relief and special operations to medevac, maritime patrol and high-altitude operations. India's first C-130J-30 arrived in 2011, with the aircraft since demonstrating unmatched performance in extreme terrains, including the Himalayas.