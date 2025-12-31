Rs 7.83 lakh crore pledged, 219 projects on ground: Chhattisgarh fast-tracks investments, targets 1.5 lakh jobs

Chhattisgarh has moved quickly to turn large investment commitments into on-ground execution, with 219 projects worth Rs 7.83 lakh crore advancing across the state since November 2024, a push that is expected to generate more than 1.5 lakh jobs across 26 of its 33 districts.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the state’s focus has shifted decisively from announcements to implementation. "Our government ensures entrepreneurs hit the ground running," Sai said. "From semiconductors to solar, we’re building a future-ready industrial base."

Officials said nine projects worth Rs 6,063 crore are already operational, employing around 5,500 workers, largely in districts such as Mungeli, Balodabazar, Rajnandgaon, Bemetara, Bilaspur, Balod and Raipur. A further 109 projects, involving Rs 2.10 lakh crore in investment and 87,132 jobs, are in advanced stages of construction or implementation across 16 sectors and 24 districts.

The scale of commitments is notable, with 57 projects exceeding Rs 1,000 crore each and 34 projects promising more than 1,000 jobs apiece.

A key feature of this investment cycle is Chhattisgarh's expansion beyond its traditional steel and power base into technology-led and manufacturing sectors. Among the headline projects is Polymatech's Rs 10,000 crore semiconductor plant in Nava Raipur, the state’s first such facility. Land for the project was allotted in 45 days, and it is expected to create 5,000 skilled jobs.

Another flagship initiative is RackBank's Rs 1,000 crore AI data centre in Nava Raipur, described as India’s first dedicated AI data centre. "The proactiveness and efficient support from the Industries Department have made the entire process seamless, enabling us to stay ahead of schedule. We aim to be operational by early 2026," said Narendra Sen, Founder & CEO, RackBank Datacentres.

Nearly 58% of the 109 advanced projects fall within government-identified thrust sectors such as food processing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, electrical and electronics, and IT, pointing to accelerated diversification.

The state's growing IT and services footprint is also reflected in VRize, a Rs 150 crore revenue ITeS company, which is building its third India office at a 33,000 sq ft plug-and-play facility in the Central Business District of Nava Raipur.

In food processing, Drools' Rs 625 crore expansion has entered trial production and is expected to generate 3,000 jobs, while Manorama Industries’ Rs 550 crore unit is aimed at strengthening agri-forest value chains. In heavy industry, UltraTech Cement’s Rs 1,800 crore cement plant, with Rs 1,600 crore already invested, is operational. Renewable energy investments include Aditya Birla Group's 67.5 MW solar power plant, operational since May 2025.

The regional spread of investments has been broad-based. About 21% of commitments are located in the Bastar division, including infrastructure projects and the Raipur Stone Clinic’s 350-bed multi-speciality hospital, the first of its kind in the district, expected to improve healthcare access in tribal areas. Another 46% of investments are distributed across the Bilaspur, Durg and Surguja divisions.

Commerce and Industries Secretary Rajat Kumar attributed the pace of execution to administrative reforms, including Chhattisgarh’s DPIIT Top Achiever status in four BRAP categories, the One-Click single-window clearance system, digitised land management and auto-mutation of land records, which officials said have significantly reduced procedural delays.