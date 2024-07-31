Toyota Kirloskar to set up Rs 20,000 crore plant in Maharashtra; will create 8000 direct jobs, says Fadnavis 

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has signed an agreement with the Maharashtra government to manufacture electric and hybrid cars, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed on Wednesday. He said the automaker will invest Rs 20,000 crores and set up a plant in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in Marathwada.

"This investment will create 8,000 direct and 12,000 indirect jobs and a very big vendor system will also be set up here," he said. "Through Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and our Industries Department, we made continuous efforts and brought this investment of Toyota to Maharashtra. They were being invited from many other places but Maharashtra has prepared a common strategy with them and brought this investment today."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the investment would revolutionise the automobile sector in the state. The MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) was signed at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai. The company has inked the MoU to examine the setting up of a greenfield manufacturing facility at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

"Under the project, 4 lakh electric and hybrid cars are expected to be manufactured every year with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore, generating 8,000 direct jobs and indirect employment for 8,000. This project will revolutionise the automobile sector in Maharashtra," Shinde said.

Fadnavis stated: "Transforming Maharashtra, Developing Marathwada! Reaffirming its commitment to India; Toyota Kirloskar Motors is set to launch a Green Field Manufacturing Facility in Maharashtra!" He said 850 acres of land was allotted for the manufacturing facility at AURIC (Aurangabad Industrial City), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.



