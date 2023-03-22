US Fed hikes interest rate by 25 bps to curb inflation despite banking turmoil

In an expected move, America's central bank - Federal Reserve - on Wednesday hiked interest rates by 25 basis points. The Fed was earlier expected to raise rates by 50 basis points, but the banking crisis in the US appears to have prompted it to go slow to avoid a further meltdown. The central bank has committed to bringing down the inflation to 2 per cent from currently over 6 per cent.

To fight the persistent hot inflation, the Fed has increased rates from zero to 4.75 to 5 per cent, all in just one year. This continuous hike, however, has hit the regional banks hard and could push the economy into recession. Also, it was the high-interest rate that brought down two banks - Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank - and pushed many others on the brink of collapse like the First Republic Bank.



While inflation is still way above the central bank's tolerance limit, investors wanted the Fed to not rock the markets by pressing ahead with 50 basis points, as was suggested by minutes from the Jan 31-Feb 1 meeting. In the last meeting, the Fed had hiked the rate by 25 basis points.



The minutes from the last meeting showed that a few participants favored raising the target range for the federal funds rate by 50 basis points. The participants favoring a 50-basis point increase noted that a larger increase would more quickly bring the target range close to the levels they believed would achieve a sufficiently restrictive stance.



Almost all participants had agreed that it was appropriate to raise the target range of the federal funds rate 25 basis points, with many of those saying that would let the Fed better "determine the extent" of future increases. At the same time, participants generally noted that upside risks to the inflation outlook remained a key factor shaping the policy outlook, and that interest rates would need to move higher and stay elevated "until inflation is clearly on a path to 2%".



After the collapse of the two banks, America's banking major Goldman Sachs said it expected the central bank to pause its rate hike. The lender predicted that the Fed would pause rate rises later this month due to banking system stress. "In light of recent stress in the banking system, we no longer expect the FOMC to deliver a rate hike at its March 22 meeting with considerable uncertainty about the path beyond March," the investment bank had said.

