'We are looking for innovators': Gautam Adani announces paid internships for IIT Dhanbad students

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday announced two initiatives - paid internships for IIT Dhanbad students and the setting up of a Mining Excellence Centre. He also said that his group will significantly expand from mining to making metals, alloys and finished products to power the economy.

"Besides being the largest infrastructure player in the country, the Adani Group is also the largest mining player in our nation," he said while delivering a speech at the IIT (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad. "In the years ahead, our commitment to mining and materials will significantly expand from extracting various ores to making metals, alloys and finished products that power our economy, electrify mobility and enable our nation's green transition."

"And so, I am pleased to announce the launch of two landmark initiatives," the billionaire said. The first initiative is the Adani Annual Internships at IIT Dhanbad. Under this, Adani Group will offer 50 paid internships every year to third-year students meeting our merit and fitment criteria. A minimum of 25% of these interns will receive pre-employment offers to join the Adani Group.

"We are not looking for just colleagues who follow manuals," Adani said. "We are looking for innovators who will rewrite them. We will bring you our toughest problems. We welcome you if you have the drive to solve problems that the world says cannot be solved, but you are willing to take up."

Adai said that the second initiative is the Adani 3S Mining Excellence Centre, built with TEXMiN. "This is not just a lab. It is an ecosystem, where responsible mining, innovation, and industry–academia collaboration intersect," he added.

The billionaire said that from metaverse labs and drone fleets to seismic sensing and precision blasting, this centre is built to rewrite the future language of mining. "Each year, the idea with the greatest potential to transform the sectors of mining, energy, and core infrastructure will be selected through a campus-wide hackathon challenge," he added.

The Adani Group will support the winning idea it selects with funding, mentorship, and most importantly, real industry settings to prove the idea, he added.