AGR case: Supreme Court won't announce verdict today

The Supreme Court (SC) will not announces its verdict on the AGR case today. The court in a notification said the hearing has been cancelled due to non-availability of Justice Aniruddha Bose.

Justice Bose and Justice N Rao are in the bench hearing the case.

"Take notice that due to non-availability of …Justice, Aniruddha Bose on Thursday, the 22nd July, 2021, sitting of court number 6 comprising of …Justice Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose stands cancelled and matters listed before this bench on 22. 07.2021 Thursday will not be taken up for hearing," stated the apex court in a notification.

(More details to follow...)