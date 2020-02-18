scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

AGR issue: FM Nirmala Sitharaman says telecom department actively engaging with telecom companies

Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea by telecom firms including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd for extension in the payment schedule and asked them to deposit an estimated Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past dues for spectrum and licenses by March 17.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the Telecom department has been actively engaging with telecom companies over the issue of statutory dues and she would wait to hear its decision.

Post the court's latest verdict, it will only be proper to wait and hear from the department concerned, she told reporters here when asked whether the government was mulling relief for the telecom companies after the recent Supreme Court orders directing them to clear the dues.

"The department has been actively engaging with telecom companies, immediately after the orders and subsequently also after the review so the department is fully in touch with the companies and I will wait to hear from the department or on behalf of the government from the department, so that we know what is the position that the department wants to take on the matter," the Finance Minister said.

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea by telecom firms including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd for extension in the payment schedule and asked them to deposit an estimated Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past dues for spectrum and licenses by March 17.

Also read: AGR dues: Telcos' payout to lower FY20 fiscal deficit to 3.5%, says SBI Ecowrap

Also read: FM Sitharaman reaffirms India's fiscal deficit won't be compromised

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos