BSNL launches Abhinandan 151 prepaid recharge plan with 1GB daily data for 24 days

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new prepaid recharge plan to honour Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, called Abhinandan 151 for Rs 151. The plan brings 1GB daily data and 100 SMS messages per day for 24 days. The plan will also offer subscribers with unlimited local and national calling benefit without any FUP. BSNL had recently launched 121# BSNL My Offers service to suggest best possible tariff voucher to the subscribers.

The Abhinandan 151 plan comes with a validity of 180 days; however, the bundled benefits are available for only 24 days. Post the 24 day period, the subscriber can only receive incoming calls. The plan will also bring benefits to Delhi and Mumbai circles. The interested customers can subscribe to the new Abhinandan 151 BSNL prepaid plan by sending an SMS - PLAN 151 - and sending it to 123. The plan has only been introduced in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circle.

BSNL has introduced several new plans and STVs for its subscribers to offer a wide range of choices.

BSNL's latest offering includes a short-term connection prepaid plan of Rs 381. According to the Telecomtalk, this prepaid voucher avails 1GB data per day to the BSNL customers with an after FUP speed of 40 Kbps. This plan is also available in Tamil Nadu and Chennai circle.

