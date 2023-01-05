BSNL to commence 5G services in 2024, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that the state-owned BSNL will start providing 5G services in 2024.

The company has shortlisted a TCS and C-DOT led consortium for rolling out 4G network, which will be upgraded to 5G in about a year of placing the order under the contract, PTI reported.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an event to launch 5G services of Jio and Airtel in Odisha. Vaishnaw along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the services.

"Entire Odisha will be covered by 5G services in two years. Today, 5G services have been launched in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack," PTI quoted the telecom minister as saying.

He had committed to launch 5G services in the state before January 26.

Vaishnaw said the Modi government has allocated Rs 5,600 crore for strengthening the telecom connectivity in the state.

"100 towers for 4G services covering 100 villages in Odisha have been launched today," he said.

In India, 5G services are currently being offered by only two telecom operators- Reliance Jio and Airtel. Both Jio and Airtel are planning to launch 5G Pan India by 2024.

The Minister on Wednesday met Microsoft CEO and chairman Satya Nadella, who is currently on a four-day visit to India. "Had good discussion with @satyanadella on cyber security, India stack and India’s startup ecosystem," he tweeted.

Had good discussion with @satyanadella on cyber security, India stack and India’s startup ecosystem. pic.twitter.com/mGPZMrHNMK — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 4, 2023

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Microsoft to collaborate with ISRO to support Indian space-tech start-ups

Also Read: Microsoft's Satya Nadella meets PM Modi; calls India's digital transformation 'inspiring'